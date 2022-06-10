 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jun. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville

Statesville's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

