Statesville's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville
Cleaner air in the United States and Europe is brewing more Atlantic hurricanes, a U.S. government study found.
Extreme heat kills more people in the U.S. than any other type of weather event. An average of 130 people a year die in the U.S. from heat exposure.
While tools like AI open up new possibilities for better weather forecasts, many parts of the job are handled more skillfully by experienced people.
If we get all the way to Walter, it's going to be a big year. Find out 2022's storm names and much more from the Lee Weather Team.
