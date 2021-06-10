This evening's outlook for Statesville: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy skies overnight. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Statesville Friday. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees tomorrow. Friday, there is a 59% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville
