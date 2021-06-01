Jun. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville

For the drive home in Statesville: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Statesville Wednesday. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Models are suggesting a 20% chance of precipitation in Wednesday's outlook. The UV index Wednesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.