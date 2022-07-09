For the drive home in Statesville: Thunderstorms during the evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 69F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Statesville will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks like it will be a comfortable 75 degrees. 65 degrees is tomorrow's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. There is a 60% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville
