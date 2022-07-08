Jul. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville

Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Saturday, Statesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. 69 degrees is tomorrow's low. Saturday, there is a 51% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.