This evening in Statesville: Mostly cloudy skies. Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low 74F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Friday, Statesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 92, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . 73 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's forecast brings 47% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index Friday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Statesville. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 92. Today has the makings of a p…
The Statesville area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 96. Today has the makings of a…
This evening's outlook for Statesville: Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. Winds light and var…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Statesville. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 th…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Statesville. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. 71 degrees is today's low. There is a 47% chance of rai…
The Statesville area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine…
This evening's outlook for Statesville: Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. T…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 97. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hi…
Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds light and variabl…
This evening in Statesville: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is sho…