This evening in Statesville: Mostly cloudy in the evening then periods of showers after midnight. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Statesville. It looks to reach a moderate 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees tomorrow. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 90% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.
Jul. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville
