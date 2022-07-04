This evening's outlook for Statesville: Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Tuesday, Statesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 90, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . A 73-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Tuesday's outlook shows a 32% chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville
