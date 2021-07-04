Jul. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville

This evening in Statesville: Partly cloudy. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Statesville Monday. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 93, though luckily it will feel a bit cooler at 90.85. 68 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Monday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.