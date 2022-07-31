Statesville's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms mainly before midnight. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. 70 degrees is tomorrow's low. Monday, there is a 45% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.
Jul. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. Pe…
The Statesville area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 thou…
Statesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a h…
The Statesville area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. Expect …
Statesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. A 72-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it…
Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 5…
Statesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 90. Today has the makings…
This evening's outlook for Statesville: A widely scattered shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Then cloudy skies overnight. Low 72F. Win…
A NOAA analysis shows a steady increase in the average number of heat waves per year, with about two in the 1960s and six per year in the 2010s.
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with North Carolina climatologist Kathie Dello about extreme heat.