For the drive home in Statesville: Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Locally heavy rainfall possible. The forecast is showing a hot day in Statesville Sunday. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 59% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville
A NOAA analysis shows a steady increase in the average number of heat waves per year, with about two in the 1960s and six per year in the 2010s.