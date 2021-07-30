This evening's outlook for Statesville: A few clouds from time to time. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Statesville area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. A 71-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index Saturday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville
