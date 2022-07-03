Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, with mostly cloudy skies overnight. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Looking ahead, the Statesville area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 37% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index Monday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville
Related to this story
Most Popular
While tools like AI open up new possibilities for better weather forecasts, many parts of the job are handled more skillfully by experienced people.
This evening's outlook for Statesville: Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. Winds light and var…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Statesville. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 th…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. We…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. Per…
This evening's outlook for Statesville: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then cloudy skies overnight. Low 64F. Winds light and vari…
The Statesville area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine…
This evening in Statesville: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is sho…
The Statesville area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, b…
Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. …