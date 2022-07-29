Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Saturday, Statesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Saturday's outlook shows a 42% chance of rain. The UV index Saturday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.
Jul. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville
