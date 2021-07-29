Statesville's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, Statesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 95 though it will feel even hotter at 101.2. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 67 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville
