This evening in Statesville: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, Statesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 93, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Summer sports camps and pre-season training often have kids running hard in high heat and humidity. The combination can be deadly.
The Statesville area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it…
Statesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. A 72-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it…
Statesville's evening forecast: Isolated thunderstorms during the evening hours. Skies will become partly cloudy overnight. Low around 70F. Wi…
For the drive home in Statesville: Partly cloudy. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks about how the weather relates to supply and demand in the energy sector.
The Statesville area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 97 th…
Statesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 90. Today has the makings…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Statesville. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 95 …
This evening's outlook for Statesville: A widely scattered shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Then cloudy skies overnight. Low 72F. Win…