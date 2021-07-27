This evening's outlook for Statesville: Isolated thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Statesville Wednesday. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 95 though it will feel even hotter at 96.81. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 69 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index Wednesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville
