This evening's outlook for Statesville: A widely scattered shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Then cloudy skies overnight. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Tuesday, Statesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 72 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Tuesday's outlook shows a 56% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Summer sports camps and pre-season training often have kids running hard in high heat and humidity. The combination can be deadly.
The Statesville area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it…
Statesville's evening forecast: Isolated thunderstorms during the evening hours. Skies will become partly cloudy overnight. Low around 70F. Wi…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks about how the weather relates to supply and demand in the energy sector.
For the drive home in Statesville: Partly cloudy. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Statesville. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 95 …
The Statesville area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 97 th…
For the drive home in Statesville: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Low around 70F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 …
Statesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 90. Today has the makings…