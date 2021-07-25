This evening's outlook for Statesville: Isolated thunderstorms during the evening hours. Skies will become partly cloudy overnight. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Statesville Monday. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees tomorrow. Monday, there is a 58% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The UV index Monday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy. Low 69F. Winds light and variabl…
Statesville's evening forecast: Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Stat…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Statesville. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 91. Today has the makings of a p…
Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: Thunderstorms. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Statesville folks will see …
Statesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees to…
Statesville's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chan…
Statesville's evening forecast: Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Stat…
The Statesville area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfe…
Statesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of…
People living along the Gulf Coast have gotten used to a consistent pattern of storminess in recent days, but these lightning strikes were still impressive.