Jul. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville

This evening's outlook for Statesville: Isolated thunderstorms during the evening hours. Skies will become partly cloudy overnight. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Statesville Monday. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees tomorrow. Monday, there is a 58% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The UV index Monday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 5 mph.