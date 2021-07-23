 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jul. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville

Jul. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville

{{featured_button_text}}

Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Statesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Saturday's outlook shows a 49% chance of rain. The UV index Saturday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert