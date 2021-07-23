Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Statesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Saturday's outlook shows a 49% chance of rain. The UV index Saturday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: Thunderstorms. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Statesville folks will see …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. There is a 55% chance of rai…
Statesville's evening forecast: Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Stat…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Statesville. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 91. Today has the makings of a p…
Statesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees to…
The Statesville area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 9…
Statesville's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies. Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of …
Statesville's evening forecast: Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Stat…
Statesville's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, Statesville folks should be prepared for high…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Statesville community. It looks to reach a moderate 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempe…