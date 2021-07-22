For the drive home in Statesville: Mostly clear skies. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Statesville area can expect a hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will feel even hotter at 90.52. A 69-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.
Jul. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville
