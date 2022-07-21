Statesville's evening forecast: Isolated thunderstorms during the evening hours. Skies will become partly cloudy overnight. Low around 70F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Friday, Statesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 94. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index Friday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Statesville area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions…
Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. A few clouds. Low 68F. Winds light and variable…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Statesville. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 …
Research on young, healthy humans found the body begins overheating when exposed to temperatures and humidity lower than previously believed.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun…
Statesville's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Statesville folks should be prepared for high te…
Statesville's evening forecast: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though it wi…
For the drive home in Statesville: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Low around 70F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 …
The Statesville area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 de…