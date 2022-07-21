 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jul. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville

Statesville's evening forecast: Isolated thunderstorms during the evening hours. Skies will become partly cloudy overnight. Low around 70F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Friday, Statesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 94. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index Friday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

