Jul. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville

Statesville's evening forecast: Isolated thunderstorms during the evening hours. Skies will become partly cloudy overnight. Low around 70F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Friday, Statesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 94. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index Friday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.