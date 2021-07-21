Statesville's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, Statesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 90. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 67 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: Thunderstorms. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Statesville folks will see …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. There is a 55% chance of rai…
Statesville's evening forecast: Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Stat…
Statesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees to…
Statesville's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies. Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of …
The Statesville area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 9…
Statesville's evening forecast: Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Stat…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it wi…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Statesville community. It looks to reach a moderate 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempe…
Statesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a h…