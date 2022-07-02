Jul. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville

This evening's outlook for Statesville: Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Statesville area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 90, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . A 69-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's forecast brings 57% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index Sunday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.