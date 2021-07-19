Statesville's evening forecast: Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Statesville area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. 66 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Tuesday's outlook shows a 34% chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville
