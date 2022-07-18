For the drive home in Statesville: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Low around 70F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Looking ahead, the Statesville area can expect a hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 90, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . 69 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Statesville area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions…
Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. A few clouds. Low 68F. Winds light and variable…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Statesville. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 …
Research on young, healthy humans found the body begins overheating when exposed to temperatures and humidity lower than previously believed.
The Statesville area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 de…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Statesville. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. Expect …
Statesville's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Statesville folks should be prepared for high te…
Statesville's evening forecast: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though it wi…
Statesville's evening forecast: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds l…