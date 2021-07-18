Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: Thunderstorms. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Statesville folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a pleasant 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees tomorrow. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. There is a 70% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.
Jul. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville
