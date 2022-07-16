Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. A few clouds. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Statesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 90. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index Sunday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Statesville area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Statesville. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. Expect …
It will be a warm day in Statesville. It looks to reach a mild 71 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain today. …
The Statesville area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 de…
The Statesville area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees t…
This evening in Statesville: Overcast. Low 64F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Statesville Monday. The forecast…
Statesville's evening forecast: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds l…
Statesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a h…
Statesville's evening forecast: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures …
Research on young, healthy humans found the body begins overheating when exposed to temperatures and humidity lower than previously believed.