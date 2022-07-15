Statesville's evening forecast: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are showing a 22% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The UV index Saturday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Statesville area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions…
Statesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Statesville. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. Expect …
It will be a warm day in Statesville. It looks to reach a mild 71 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain today. …
The Statesville area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees t…
This evening in Statesville: Overcast. Low 64F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Statesville Monday. The forecast…
Statesville's evening forecast: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds l…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks about the biggest myths about tornadoes.
Statesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a h…
The Statesville area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 de…