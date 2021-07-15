This evening's outlook for Statesville: A few clouds from time to time. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Statesville Friday. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though it will feel even hotter at 93.54. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Friday's outlook shows a 35% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville
