Statesville's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though it will feel even hotter at 93.14. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
As it turns out, the exact opposite is actually true.
The Statesville area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without a…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Statesville. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 90. Today has the makings of a perf…
This evening in Statesville: A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. The forecast …
Statesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Statesville. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. A 71-degree low is forecasted. How likely…
Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 69F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorro…
The Statesville area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees today. We will s…
For the drive home in Statesville: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, States…
This evening in Statesville: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 70F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Lookin…