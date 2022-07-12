This evening's outlook for Statesville: Mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 70F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Wednesday's outlook shows a 55% chance of rain. The UV index Wednesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.
Jul. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville
