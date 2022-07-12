 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jul. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville

This evening's outlook for Statesville: Mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 70F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Wednesday's outlook shows a 55% chance of rain. The UV index Wednesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.

