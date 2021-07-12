This evening in Statesville: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 70F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Statesville area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 90, though luckily it will feel a bit cooler at 88.94. A 69-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Statesville area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without a…
This evening in Statesville: A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. The forecast …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Statesville. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 90. Today has the makings of a perf…
Statesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 93. Expect a dras…
The Statesville area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Statesville. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. A 71-degree low is forecasted. How likely…
For the drive home in Statesville: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, States…
For the drive home in Statesville: Mostly clear skies. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Statesville area can expect a siz…
Statesville's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is …