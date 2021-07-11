For the drive home in Statesville: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, Statesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 92, though luckily it will feel a bit cooler at 91.13. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 24% chance of rain Monday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville
