Jul. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville

This evening in Statesville: Overcast. Low 64F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Statesville Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 20% chance of precipitation in Monday's outlook. The UV index Monday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.

