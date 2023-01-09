Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: Clear during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Statesville area. It looks like it will be a cool 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.
Jan. 9, 2023 evening weather update for Statesville
