Statesville's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low around 25F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Sunday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the west. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville
