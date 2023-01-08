Statesville's evening forecast: Showers in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Thunder possible. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Looking ahead, Statesville temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a crisp 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 8, 2023 evening weather update for Statesville
Gov. Newsom has declared a state of emergency to aid in cleanup. Meanwhile, parts of the Midwest are dealing with snow, ice or tornadoes, and the South is recovering from strong overnight storms.
