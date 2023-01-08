 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 8, 2023 evening weather update for Statesville

Statesville's evening forecast: Showers in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Thunder possible. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Looking ahead, Statesville temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a crisp 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

