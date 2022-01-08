This evening's outlook for Statesville: Clear skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Statesville temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a chilly 52 degrees. 33 degrees is tomorrow's low. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 93% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville
