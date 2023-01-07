Jan. 7, 2023 evening weather update for Statesville

This evening in Statesville: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Statesville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 47 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 57% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.