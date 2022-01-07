This evening in Statesville: Clear skies. Low around 20F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Statesville Saturday. It should reach a nippy 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.
Jan. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville
