Jan. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville

This evening in Statesville: Clear skies. Low around 20F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Statesville Saturday. It should reach a nippy 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.

