Jan. 6, 2023 evening weather update for Statesville

This evening in Statesville: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Statesville folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a cool 53 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.

