For the drive home in Statesville: Cloudy with light rain early...then becoming partly cloudy. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 26F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Statesville tomorrow. It should reach a bitter 38 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 20 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.
Jan. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Also, a sharp divide in January temperatures is expected between a colder-than-average north and a mild South. From snow to storms, here's a roundup of today's weather news and forecasts across the country.
.
There were years where blizzards swept in unannounced, covering huge swaths of the country in blankets of snow, while other years brought hurricane-force winds to cities and towns across the nation.
The whole gamut of winter precipitation is on the table, from freezing rain to heavy snow.
Folks in the Statesville area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop…
Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Statesville. It should reach a pleasant 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. Par…
Statesville's evening forecast: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Highs …
Statesville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
Statesville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a chilly 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees …
For the drive home in Statesville: Clear skies. Low around 25F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Statesville…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 55 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Stat…