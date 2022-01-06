Jan. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville

For the drive home in Statesville: Cloudy with light rain early...then becoming partly cloudy. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 26F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Statesville tomorrow. It should reach a bitter 38 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 20 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.