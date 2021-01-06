Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: Partly cloudy. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Statesville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a crisp 48 degrees. A 33-degree low is forcasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at mph. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 64 degrees. A 47-degree low is forcasted. We will…
Statesville's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 32F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Statesville will be cool tomorrow. It lo…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a chilly 56 degrees. A 32-degree low is forcasted. The area will see thunderstorms today.…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a chilly 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees today. The forecast is cal…
Statesville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 47 degrees. A 43-degree low is forcasted.…
This evening's outlook for Statesville: Mostly clear skies. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forec…
Statesville temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. Par…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Statesville Wednesday. It looks like it will be a cool 49 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low.…
- Updated
The year 2020 will be noted for some memorable and record-breaking weather.
This evening in Statesville: Cloudy. Periods of rain early. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Saturday's forecast is show…