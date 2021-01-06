 Skip to main content
Jan. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville

Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: Partly cloudy. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Statesville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a crisp 48 degrees. A 33-degree low is forcasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at mph. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

