Jan. 5, 2023 evening weather update for Statesville

Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Statesville temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a chilly 55 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.