Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Statesville temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a chilly 55 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 5, 2023 evening weather update for Statesville
