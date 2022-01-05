Jan. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville

Statesville's evening forecast: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Statesville area. It should reach a cool 52 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 25 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 73% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.