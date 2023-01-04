Jan. 4, 2023 evening weather update for Statesville

Statesville's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 44F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Statesville people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.