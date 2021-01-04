 Skip to main content
Jan. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville

This evening in Statesville: Partly cloudy skies. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Statesville folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a crisp 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at mph. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

