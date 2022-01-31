This evening in Statesville: A mostly clear sky. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Statesville folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a cool 50 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville
