Statesville's evening forecast: Cloudy with occasional showers. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Cool temperatures will blanket the Statesville area Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 44 degrees. 31 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's forecast brings 42% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the north. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Statesville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a nippy 44 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degr…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. The ar…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Statesville today. It should reach a cold 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 22 degrees today…
Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: Clear. Low 22F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Statesville area Frida…
This evening's outlook for Statesville: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low near 45F. Winds light and v…
This evening in Statesville: Clear skies. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Statesville residents should expect te…
This evening's outlook for Statesville: Rain showers in the evening then thundershowers overnight. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Chance o…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Statesville area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 63 degrees. 45 degrees is today's lo…
Statesville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a brisk 45 degrees. A 23-degree low is forcasted. It sho…
It will be a cold day in Statesville, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 39 degrees. Today's forecasted low…